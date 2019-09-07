Indian Citizen Of Kyrgyzstan Origin Raped, Blackmailed By UP Cops: Police

The police sent the woman for medical examination after registering the FIR. (Representational)

A woman of Kyrgyzstan origin living in India for over 22 years after marrying a resident of Uttar Pradesh has accused two Agra policemen of gang-raping her last week in Mathura in a hotel, police said on Saturday.

The woman, now an Indian citizen, in her First Information Report (FIR) registered at Kotwali police station in Mathura, said one of the constables, Dharmendra, raped her even four years ago in Lucknow, made a video of the act and has been blackmailing her, said Deputy Superintendent of Police Rakesh Kumar.

She identified the second constable, who gang-raped her along with Constable Dharmentda of Agra police on August 31 in a hotel in Mathura, as one Akash Pawar of Agra Local Intelligence Unit, said the DySP.

The woman told police that Dharmendra had raped her earlier in Lucknow where he had taken her along with him on the pretext of doing some paperwork relating to acquisition of Indian citizenship, said Rakesh Kumar.

"I had gone to Lucknow with Dharmedra to get my papers regarding change of nationality prepared four years ago," said Mr Kumar, quoting her statement in the FIR.

The police sent the woman for medical examination after registering the FIR, said Mr Kumar, adding her medical report is awaited.

The woman was taken to a magisterial court today for recording of her statement under section 164 of the Criminal Procedure Code, said the DySP.

The police is taking further action in the matter, he added.

