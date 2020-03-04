Leopard Electrocuted, Chopped Into Pieces In UP, 4 Suspects Arrested

The body parts of the leopard are yet to be recovered (Representational)

Four people were arrested by forest officials today in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district for allegedly dismembering a leopard after electrocuting it, an official said.

Ram Prakash Shukla, a ranger of Garh Chapa forest area, said the incident took place on February 28 in which some hunters hunted down the leopard and electrocuted it after trapping it in an electric wire net.

After it died, the leopard's carcass was dismembered, distributed among them and hidden somewhere, the forest ranger said.

Based on a tip-off, officials questioned a youth from the village, who revealed the names of seven of his associates involved in the crime, the forest ranger said.

On Wednesday, the youth along with his three associates were arrested and efforts are on to catch hold of the rest of the accused.

The cut up body parts of the leopard are yet to be recovered, they added.