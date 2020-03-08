7 Killed, 32 Injured In 2 Road Accidents In Rajasthan: Police

The police said that efforts were being made to find out the identity of dead people (Representational)

Seven people were killed and 32 injured in two road accidents in Rajasthan today, the police said.

In Jodhpur district, four people, including two women passengers died and 14 were injured when a bus collided with a truck, a senior police officer said.

The incident occurred in a highway. A bridge was being built at the spot of the accident, the police officer said, adding efforts are being made to ascertain the identity of the dead.

In Ajmer, three people were killed and 18, including three women, injured when a bus overturned on the Ajmer-Jaipur highway.

The bus was on its way to Jaipur from Ahmedabad when the driver lost control over the vehicle and it hit a road divider and overturned, the police said.

The dead have been identified as Yogesh from Jaipur, Magan Bhai Patel from Ahmedabad and bus driver Krisnakant Dubey, who was a resident of Maharashtra. The injured have been rushed to a hospital, the police added.