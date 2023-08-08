Illegal Pile Of Crackes Explodes Near Petrol Bunk In Andhra, 1 Injured

Rising temperatures over past week could be a reason for explosion, said officials. (Representational)

A stockpile of crackers meant for Deepawali stored illegally in an unauthorised shed near a petrol bunk in East Godavari district exploded on Tuesday, leaving one person injured, police said.

However, the explosion, which occurred beside the petrol bunk and near a rice mill at Tossipudi village in Biccavolu mandal did not ignite any further fire in the Indian Oil fuel retail outlet but shattered some window panes and a wall.

"The explosion occurred around 9 AM and only one person was slightly injured due to a stone hitting him due to the impact of the blast," East Godavari district Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP) M Rajini told PTI.

She said the owner of Vijaya Durga fireworks, Kakala Govind, had illegally dumped the crackers in the dilapidated shed located in a paddy field between the petrol bunk and the rice mill.

Though he had a genuine licence, Rajini said he did not have the permission to store the crackers in that shed. Police have written for the cancellation of his licence to make firecrackers, she said.

The official said the rising temperatures over the past one week could be a reason for the explosion. However, she heaved a sigh of relief that the fire did not spread into the petrol bunk.

