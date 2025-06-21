Advertisement
Andhra Teen 8 Months Pregnant After Being Raped By 14 For 2 Years

A 15-year-old girl in Andhra Pradesh was repeatedly raped by 14 men over two years and has now been admitted to the hospital after she was found to be pregnant.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Andhra Teen 8 Months Pregnant After Being Raped By 14 For 2 Years
  • A 15-year-old girl in Andhra Pradesh was raped by 14 people over two years.
  • She belongs to a minority community and was threatened and blackmailed by accused.
  • The girl is now eight months pregnant and admitted to hospital.
Hyderabad:

A 15-year-old girl in Andhra Pradesh was repeatedly raped by 14 men over two years and has now been admitted to the hospital after she was found to be pregnant.

The girl, who was first sexually assaulted when she was in Class 8 was attending school through the abuse till two months ago, when she was studying in Class 10, the District Superintendent of Police V Ratna told NDTV.

Belonging from a minority community, the girl was threatened and blackmailed by the accused. She was living with her mother.

Ms Ratna said a probe will be launched into why the girl's pregnancy, now in its eighth month, was not detected.

Police have arrested 17 people, including one minor, in connection with the case.

