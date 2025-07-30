Andhra Pradesh Police Constable Result Released, Direct Link Here

AP Police Constable Result Out 2025: The Andhra Pradesh State Level Police Recruitment Board (AP SLPRB) has released the results for the post of SCT Police Constable (Civil) (Men and Women) and SCT Police Constable (APSP) (Men) in the Andhra Pradesh Police Department. Candidates can download the result by logging through the official website, slprb.ap.gov.in.

The result has been released along with the final answer key for the written examination conducted for the post of Police Constable.

Download the result through this direct link here, "AP Police Constable Result 2025".

Andhra Pradesh Constable Result 2025: How To Download Result?

Visit the official website, slprb.ap.gov.in.

On the homepage, click on "Final Written Test Result For the post of SC T PC (Civil) and SCT PC (APSP).

A new page will open.

Enter your hall ticket number/ registration number and date of birth.

Click on "Submit" button.

Your result will be displayed on the screen.

Download and save your result for future reference.

AP Constable Result 2025: Details Mentioned On The Marksheet

The result scorecard will include the following details:

Candidate's Full Name

Roll Number / Registration Number

Father's / Mother's Name

Date of Birth

Category (General/SC/ST/OBC/etc.)

District / Zone Applied From

Marks Obtained in the Written Exam

The recruitment exam, which was conducted for candidates who had cleared the Physical Efficiency Test (PET) aims to fill a total of 6,100 vacancies for the post of Police Constable for both men and women.

The examination was conducted on June 1, 2025.