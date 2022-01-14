Illegal Arms Factory Busted In Uttar Pradesh, 6 Arrested: Police

The police also seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition. (File)

The Mathura police on Thursday unearthed an illegal arms manufacturing, seized a huge cache of arms and ammunition.

The police also arrested six people involved in running it. The factory was being run in the ravines of a village falling under the Kosikalan police station, police said.

The seized arms included at least 25 country-made pistols and guns of various bores, besides over 50 cartridges of various bores, senior police official said.

He said the police also recovered several semi-finished arms besides various tools and instruments and raw materials to manufacture guns.

The arrested accused were identified as Mubba, Arif, Ansaar, Shahnavaj, Kanjar and Bholi, all residents of Mathura, the police said, adding that all of them were remanded in judicial custody by a court.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)