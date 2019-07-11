16-Year-Old Raped By Security Personnel At Railway Station In Punjab

The accused allegedly took the girl to a room at the railway station and raped her (Representational)

A 16-year-old girl was allegedly raped by two Punjab home guard jawans at Cholang railway station in Punjab's Hoshiarpur, police said.

The accused, identified as Dilbagh Singh and Dharampal, posted at the railway station, have been arrested and a rape case was registered against them, police said.

The minor girl was waiting for a train on Thursday morning to go to her village near Mukerian, police said.

The accused, after questioning the girl about her whereabouts, allegedly took her to a room at the railway station and raped her, Deputy Superintendent of Police (GRP), Surinder Kumar said.

An Assistant Sub Inspector, who was the in charge of the Government Railway Police post at the railway station, has been suspended, Mr Kumar said.

The medical examination of the victim was conducted at a hospital in Tanda, police said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.