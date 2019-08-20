Haryana Woman, Waiting For Bus In UP, Allegedly Gang-Raped In Car

Police said a search is on for one of the accused who is missing. (Representational)

A 35-year-old woman who was waiting for a bus to her home in Haryana was allegedly raped by three men who offered her a lift in their car in Uttar Pradesh's Shamli district, police said on Tuesday.

Two of the accused have been arrested after she registered a complaint while one is missing, Station House Officer Yashpal Dhama said.

He said the incident took place in Kairana town on Monday when the three accused offered a lift to the woman and took her to a forest near Jahanpura village, where they allegedly raped her.

The accused, before leaving the woman on the spot, threatened her of severe consequences if she disclosed the matter, Mr Dhama said.

Police is interrogating the arrested men and a search is on for the third accused, the officer said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.