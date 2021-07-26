Haryana Police Crack Kidnapping Case In 90 Minutes, 8 Arrested

The incident came to light when a relative of one of the victims filed a complaint (Representational)

Three people, allegedly kidnapped from Haryana's Hisar district, were rescued within 90 minutes of a case being lodged and eight persons have been arrested, police said on Monday.

Sandeep, Baljit and Mohit from Haryana and Sonu, Chotu, Sandeep, Sohanlal and Sonu of Lakhimpur in Uttar Pradesh have been arrested, a police spokesperson said in Chandigarh.

The incident came to light when a relative of one of the victims filed a complaint with the Agroha police station in Hisar, stating that his brother-in-law had been kidnapped and the perpetrators were demanding a ransom of Rs 50 lakh for his release.

"Acting swiftly, police formed special teams which investigated all angles and cracked the case in just one and half hours," the spokesperson said.

He said that preliminary investigation revealed that Baljit and Surendra alias Sindar, had been planning for several days to kidnap Mahendra for ransom.

They first kidnapped Mahendra on the pretext of showing him a car and came to Azad Nagar in Hisar, the spokesperson said, adding that according to their plan, four kidnappers called Mahendra's brother Mittu and Vinod to Hisar.

The three were kept in an old house in Azad Nagar, he said.

"Then the kidnappers made a ransom call demanding Rs 50 lakh," the spokesperson said and added that further investigation is underway and a search is on to apprehend Surendra.