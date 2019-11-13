Gym Trainer Accused Of Killing 4 In Haryana Arrested: Police

Thakur would be produced before the Duty Magistrate and interrogated, police said (Representational)

A gym trainer accused of killing four members of a family in Faridabad last week was arrested from Shirdi in Maharashtra on Thursday, police said.

The accused Mukesh Thakur was arrested by Crime Branch personnel in Shirdi. He will be flown to Faridabad from there, police spokesperson Sube Singh said.

Upon his arrival, Thakur would be produced before the Duty Magistrate and interrogated after being taken into police remand, the spokesman said.

Dr Praveen Mediratta, who used to run an X-ray diagnostic center in Sector 7-A in Faridabad, his wife, their daughter, and son-in-law were found dead in their house on November 9.

The gym trainer's brother had handed over to the police a letter in which Thakur allegedly confessed to the killings. Ten teams of the Crime Branch had been looking for the accused since then.

Darpan, the son of Mr Mediratta, and Thakur are close friends, the spokesperson said. He said it will be probed whether it was contract killings or there was some other motive behind the murders.

