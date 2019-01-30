'Given Triple Talaq For Reaching Home 10 Minutes Late,' Alleges UP Woman

A woman in UP's Etah was given triple talaq for returning home 10 minutes late (Representational)

Weeks after the bill criminalising instant triple talaq was passed in the Lok Sabha, a woman in Uttar Pradesh's Etah was allegedly given triple talaq (instant divorce) by her husband over the phone for not returning home on time.

The woman told news agency ANI that she was not permitted to leave the house to go to her mother's home. She, however, said she promised her husband that she will be back home within 30 minutes.

"I went to my mother's house to see my ailing grandmother. My husband told me to return within half an hour. I was late only by 10 minutes. He then called me on my brother's mobile number and uttered "talaq" thrice. I was completely shattered by his move," she said.

The woman went on to tell news agency ANI that her in-laws would often beat her as she did not met their dowry demands at the time of the marriage. "They beat me at times when I was home. I also had an abortion because of this. My family is very poor, which is why they were unable to give anything to my husband's family," she said.

The woman has requested the government to help her in the matter. "Now it is the responsibility of the government to provide justice to me, or else I will commit suicide," she said.

Ajay Bhadauriya, Area Officer Aliganj, Etah, assured that they will conduct a thorough investigation into the matter will take requisite steps in order to resolve the matter.

On December 27, the Lok Sabha passed the Triple Talaq bill which makes the practice a criminal offence with a provision of three-year jail term for the erring husband.

