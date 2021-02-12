Girl Among 4 Dead As SUV Collides With Stationary Truck In Maharashtra

The accident took place in Solapur district of Maharashtra. (Representational image)

Four persons, including a girl, were killed after the SUV they were travelling in crashed into a stationary truck in Solapur district of Maharashtra on Friday morning, the police said.

One person suffered serious injuries in the accident that took place near Kasegaon village on Sangola-Pandharpur road in the district around 6 am, they said.

"The dead and the injured hailed from Chandgad tehsil in Kolhapur district. They were on their way to have ''darshan'' of Lord Vitthal at Pandharpur," inspector Kiran Avchar of Pandharpur tehsil police station said.

"One man, two women and a girl died in the mishap, which left one person seriously injured," he added.

Prima-facie, the driver of the SUV lost control over the vehicle, due to which it hit the stationary truck parked on the roadside from the front side, he said.

The total number of occupants of the vehicle are being ascertained, Mr Avchar said.