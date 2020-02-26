Gangraped By 3, Madhya Pradesh Teen Commits Suicide: Police

The police said that the investigation into the matter is underway. (Representational)

A 14-year-old girl attempted suicide in Madhya Pradesh's Betul today by setting herself ablaze after she was allegedly raped by three men.

The girl has sustained about 95 per cent burns and is in a critical condition. She has been referred to a hospital in Nagpur.

"The 14-year-old girl was admitted to the district hospital after sustaining burn injuries. She is in a critical condition," said Dr. Anand Malviya, Medical Officer in District Hospital of Betul.

The police said that the investigation into the matter is underway.

"The girl was admitted in the hospital. She told that some people have raped her. She is in a critical condition. Our team is investigating the matter," said DS Bhadauriya, Superintendent of Police in Betul.

(If you need support or know someone who does, please reach out to your nearest mental health specialist.)

Helplines:

AASRA: 91-22-27546669 (24 hours)

Sneha Foundation: 91-44-24640050 (24 hours)

Vandrevala Foundation for Mental Health: 1860-2662-345 and 1800-2333-330 (24 hours)

iCall: 022-25521111 (Available from Monday to Saturday: 8:00am to 10:00pm)

Connecting NGO: 18002094353 (Available from 12 pm - 8 pm)