Former BJP Councilor Hangs Herself With Saree After Fight With Son

Mamta Verma, 47, used a saree to hang herself from the iron grill of a ventilation window at her Matunda Road home yesterday, SHO at Bundi Sadar police station Anil Joshi said.



The reason behind the suicide is yet to be ascertained as no suicide note was recovered, Mr Joshi added.



The woman is most likely to have taken the extreme step due to an argument with her son who is a sitting BJP councilor from Bundi, police said from prima facie evidence.



According to a family friend, the mother and son had a heated argument last night over a family issue following which Verma ended her life.



Her body was handed over to the family members today after autopsy police said.



Verma stayed with her two sons, while her husband works in Bhilwara district.



An investigation has been launched into her death, police added.



