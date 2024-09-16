Man Brings Bride Home From Her Parents' House, Then Beats Her To Death

A newly married woman was beaten to death by her husband for not meeting his demand of an TVS Apache bike and Rs 3 lakh in dowry in Uttar Pradesh's Amroha. Sundar, a resident of Baikheda village, was married to Meena two years ago and had been demanding dowry since then. He even used to harass her over this, she had told her father.

Meena was staying at her father's house in Soharka since Rakshabandhan. Sundar used to visit her every day and even have meals at her in-laws, said a family member. He visited them Sunday night as well and brought her back to his home.

At his home, he confronted her over dowry. On not being able to arrange the dowry, he assaulted her with sticks and strangled her, and fled the spot.

Locals informed the cops about the murder, after which the woman's family reached the police station demanding the arrest of the accused.

Her father, Vijay Khadak Banshi, later filed a complaint against the husband, his mother, sister, and four others. A police case has been filed based on her family's complaint, said a senior official.

The woman's body has been sent for post-mortem while a search is on for the accused.