Flat, Free Education For Indore Egg Seller Whose Cart Was Overturned Allegedly Over Rs. 100 Bribe

Paras Raykar's cart carrying eggs was allegedly overturned Thursday by the civic officials in Indore.

Two days after the story of a 13-year-old egg seller's cart being overturned by civic officials went viral on social media, the Indore-based boy has found overwhelming support from people across the country, helping them recover from the losses and manage to start their business again. The boy's family also claimed that politicians including Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal have reached out to them and offered support.

The boy's family also received a flat and offer to take care of the educational expenses of the children in the family.

Paras Raykar's cart carrying eggs was allegedly overturned Thursday by the civic officials in Indore, where the administration has implemented the "left-right" rule for the staggered opening of shops amid the coronavirus pandemic.

A video in which the boy alleged that the officials had warned him in the morning to remove his cart or pay Rs 100 as bribe had gone viral on social media. When he refused, the officials tipped his cart over, destroying all the eggs, the boy alleged.

The boy had also claimed that his daily sale has been down due to the pandemic and the loss of his stock will put additional financial burden on him, in the video.

Since Thursday, the boy's family has been overwhelmed with support from people across the country, many of them offering help in both cash and kind.

The family has also received help from locals. While former chief minister Digvijaya Singh has offered financial support and help to get the children admitted in a college, BJP MLA from Indore, Ramesh Mendola, has assured to provide a house under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana to the child. Indore Press Club has also provided ration and money to the boy.

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's office and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has also offered help.

"We are overwhelmed by the support from people across the country. (BJP MLA) Ramesh Mendola has assured a flat under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana. He has also provided a cycle and Rs 2,500. Digvijaya Singh has provided Rs 10,000 and assurance to look after the education of the two children. Rahul Gandhi's office has also called and offered support. A woman from Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal called and offered Rs Jyothiraditya Scindia has also offered support," Paras's grandfather said.