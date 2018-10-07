Fire At West Bengal's Fireworks Factory Injures 13

A fire broke out at a firecracker factory at Gobindapur bypass in South 24 Parganas district.

Thirteen people were injured today as fire broke out at a fireworks factory in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, police said.

There were repeated blasts as stored explosives caught fire. "I heard loud noises and even nearby houses almost shook (due to the blasts)," said a resident.

The fire that started in the morning is now under control, a police official said.

He said the factory owner has been arrested and is being questioned. "The factory is licensed but we are checking the details," he added.