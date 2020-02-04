Engineer Killed, Pilot Injured After Glider Crashes In Jharkhand

Rajeshwari said the airport, near Dumka, has been sealed and experts will investigate the incident (File)

A glider crashed in Jharkhand's Dumka district on Monday, killing the engineer and injuring the pilot on board, the police said.

Thirty-two-year-old engineer Dharmendra Kumar Singh succumbed to his injuries at a hospital in Dumka while the pilot, Captain JP Singh has been referred to a hospital in West Bengal's Durgapur, Deputy Commissioner Rajeswari B said.

District Superintendent of Police YS Ramesh told news agency PTI that the glider (light aircraft) crashed at Dumka airport on Monday evening. He said the cause of the crash is yet to be ascertained.

Rajeshwari said the airport, located around four kilometres from Dumka town, has been sealed and experts will investigate the incident on Tuesday.