Education Officer In Thane Charged For Sexually Harassing Officer: Cops

Police said a probe is underway. (Representational)

An education officer of Maharashtra's Thane Zilla Parishad (ZP) has been charged with sexually harassing an officer, police said on Thursday.

Ashish Zunjarrao is posted at Sahapur, while the harassment survivor works with the panchayat samiti of the same town as an extension officer, the police added.

The police said the 44-year-old officer, in her complaint, alleged Mr Zunjarrao had been repeatedly making sexual advances towards her. She also accused him of other forms of harassment as they worked together.

She has accused the education officer of passing lewd comments and making an unsuccessful attempt to touch her inappropriately.

The woman claimed in the past she had submitted complaints against the accused to her seniors but no action was taken.

A probe is on in the matter, police said.