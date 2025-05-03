Woman, 3 Daughters Found Dead At Home In Maharashtra, Suicide Note Recovered

A woman and her three daughters were found dead at their home in Maharashtra's Thane district early Saturday, with the police recovering a suicide note. The incident took place in the Bhiwandi area and came to light when the dead woman's husband returned home after his night shift and found the door closed.

When he peeped inside from the window, he saw his wife and three children hanging, officials said.

The police immediately reached the spot and sent the bodies for post-mortem.

The reason behind the alleged suicide is not yet known.

"A woman and her three daughters were found hanging in their home. We have found a note, and an investigation is underway," Krishnarao Kharade, Senior Police Inspector, Narpoli Police Station, said.

They are also investigating the family's background, officials said.