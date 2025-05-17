Mumbai Police Receive Hoax Bomb Threat To Blow Up Airport, Taj Hotel

Mumbai Police received an email threatening to blow up the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport in the city and Hotel Taj Mahal Palace with a bomb but it turned out to be a hoax, an official said on Saturday.

The email was received at the email address of the Airport Police Station on Friday morning, he said.

A thorough search was conducted at the airport as well as the luxury hotel located in suburban Santacruz but nothing suspicious was found, the police official said.

"Urgent: 7 RDX IEDs at TAJ Hotel/Airport, Evacuate All Public/Staffs Soon!" "The Taj Mahal Palace, Mumbai and the Chatrapathi Shivaji Maharaj Airport will fall victim to a devastating pipe bomb blast. This act commemorates the unjust hanging of Afzal Guru and Savukku Shankar!", the email read.

A case was registered against an unidentified person for criminal intimidation, public mischief and other relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and further probe was underway, the official said.

