"Surge Of Emotions": BJP MLA After 'UN Order On India-Pak Ceasefire' Remark

An MLA of the ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday said the military strikes against Pakistan were stopped because of an "order" from the United Nations.

Narendra Prajapati, a first-time MLA, later alleged his statement was being presented in a distorted way.

The Centre has categorically stated that Operation Sindoor, the military action launched by India in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, was stopped after the Director General of Military Operations (DGMO) of Pakistan called his Indian counterpart and the two countries reached an understanding.

At an event organised by the BJP in Rewa on Saturday, Mr Prajapati, MLA from Mangawan, said Pakistan had been made to bite dust in earlier wars.

"I will say that the exercise under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi against Pakistan would have finished it (neighbouring country) off, had we not got an order of ceasefire from the UN, as Modi ji had said very soon a befitting reply will be given (to the terror attack)," said the MLA.

After a video of his speech went viral, Mr Prajapati released a video statement, saying he had spoken "in a surge of emotions" but "the media is presenting my statements in a distorted and doctored way."

"The Indian Army entered Pakistan and destroyed nine bases of terrorists. When Pakistan's economy wobbled and Pakistan was on its knees and pleaded, only then Prime Minister Modi and the Indian armed forces announced a ceasefire," he said.

Earlier, another Madhya Pradesh minister, Vijay Shah, got criticised for remarks about Indian Army Colonel Sofiya Qureshi who conducted media briefings on Operation Sindoor along with Wing Commander Vyomika Singh.