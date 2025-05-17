Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Roof Collapses At Delhi's New Ashok Nagar Station Amid Heavy Rain, Services Halted

No injuries have been reported in connection with the incident, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said in a statement.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Roof Collapses At Delhi's New Ashok Nagar Station Amid Heavy Rain, Services Halted
Services will resume only after thorough inspection and necessary repairs are completed.
New Delhi:

A section of the steel roof at New Ashok Nagar station on the Delhi-Ghaziabad-Meerut RRTS corridor was damaged due to heavy rainfall accompanied by a strong windstorm on Saturday, an official statement.

No injuries have been reported in connection with the incident, the National Capital Region Transport Corporation (NCRTC) said in a statement.

The incident occurred during a sudden spell of intense weather, prompting authorities to halt operations at the station as a precautionary measure.

"Due to an intense windstorm on Saturday, a portion oSef the tin roof at the New Ashok Nagar Namo Bharat Station was damaged. As a precautionary measure, operations at the station were immediately stopped for the time being," the statement said.

A detailed investigation is underway to assess the cause and extent of the damage, it said.

NCRTC also said that necessary rectification measures are being initiated to ensure such incidents do not reoccur in the future.

The station will remain closed to the public until further notice, the corporation said, adding that safety remains their top priority.

Services will resume only after thorough inspection and necessary repairs are completed, it added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Delhi Ghaziabad Meerut Rrts Corridor, Roof Collapse At New Ashok Nagar, Delhi Ghaziabad Meerut RRTS
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com