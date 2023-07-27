Drunk Cop Shoots At Senior. He 'Resented' Taking Orders From Him: Official

The accused had come to work after four days, said an official. (Representational)

A sub-inspector on Thursday allegedly shot and injured his senior inside the Civil Lines police station in Rewa city of Madhya Pradesh, said an official.

Sub-inspector B R Singh (52), who was allegedly in an inebriated condition, fired at Civil Lines police station in charge Inspector Hitendra Nath Sharma (40) and the bullet got lodged in the latter's left lung, he said.

Mr Sharma was rushed to a private hospital where his condition is currently stable and a team of surgeons have come from Bhopal to treat him, the official added.

A police personnel who did not wish to be identified said BR Singh, before firing at Mr Sharma at around 3 pm, spoke something about the latter getting him shifted to the "police line" (terminology for off-field duty, generally a form of punishment).

The written order of BR Singh being transferred to police line had not come in though he was verbally informed, this personnel said on condition of anonymity.

The official claimed BR Singh resented taking orders from Mr Sharma, adding that on Thursday the former had come to work after four days and straightaway entered the inspector's chamber.

BR Singh fired a round or two, since multiple sounds emanated from the inspector's chamber, he said.

Other officials said the chamber has been sealed so that BR Singh does not venture out since there is apprehension he might fire at colleagues since he is angry and intoxicated.

Moreover, there is a crowd of media persons at the site and BR Singh may speak to them, they said, adding he was yet to be formally arrested.

Both Rewa Superintendent of Police (SP) Vivek Singh and Rewa Deputy Inspector General of Police Mithlesh Shukla refused to give details of the case.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)