Man Shoots Brother Dead In Madhya Pradesh, Tries To Cremate Body: Police

A case was registered and further investigation was underway (Representational)

A man allegedly shot dead his elder brother after an argument over a petty issue involving a tractor in a village in Morena district of Madhya Pradesh, a police official said on Wednesday.

The accused, Karua Gurjar, tried to cremate the body of his brother Kalu Gurjar (34) in a hush-hush manner, but when police intervened on being informed about the murder, he fled, said the official.

The incident took place in Doravali village on Tuesday evening when Kalu Gurjar was driving his tractor and passed the vehicle through an agriculture field owned by his younger brother, Noorabad police station in-charge OP Rawat said.

When Karua Gurjar saw his brother's tractor in his field, he got angry and entered into a heated argument with his sibling, said the official.

The situation turned ugly when Karua Gurjar fired a bullet at his elder brother from a gun, causing him serious injuries in the chest, Rawat informed.

Family members rushed Kalu Gurjar to Gwalior for treatment, but he succumbed to injuries en route, he said.

After that Karua Gurjar started hurriedly making arrangements for the cremation of the victim, but police came to know about the murder and rushed to the village, he said.

However, when the accused came to know that cops were about to reach the village, he escaped from there, leaving behind his brother's body, which police later seized and sent for an autopsy, said Rawat.

A case was registered and further investigation was underway. Cops have launched a search for the absconding accused, he added.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)