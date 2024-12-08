200 Bullets Stolen From Madhya Pradesh Police's Arms Depot In Morena

200 bullets stolen from Madhya Pradesh police's special armed forces (SAF). (File)

As many as 200 cartridges of 9mm pistols and self-loading rifles were allegedly stolen from the armouries of the Madhya Pradesh police's special armed forces (SAF) in Morena district, an official said on Sunday.

The commandants of the SAF's 2nd and 5th battalion suspended their company commanders after the theft came to light on Saturday, Morena additional superintendent of police Gopal Dhakad told PTI.

The official said a first information report was registered with the Kotwali police after the guards of the armouries informed the reserve inspector (RI) of the police lines about the theft.

He denied that pistols were stolen from the two armouries of the SAF.

Following the theft, Chambal zone Inspector General of Police (IGP) Sushant Saxena inspected the site and gathered first-hand information from investigators.

Despite repeated attempts, IG Saxena could not be contacted over the phone for a comment.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)