Days After Man's Death, Video Shows Daughters Beating Him

Days after a man in Madhya Pradesh's Morena was found hanging dead, a chilling video that shows his daughters assaulting him as his wife holds him down has emerged on social media. Police have said Harendra Maurya's body has been sent for autopsy and the examination would reveal if he died by suicide or was murdered.

Harendra, an electrician, was the father of three daughters and a son. Neighbours and his relatives say he would often quarrel with his wife. On March 1, he hosted the wedding of his two daughters. Soon after the wedding, it is learnt, his wife said she wanted a separation and would shift to her father's home. Upset with his, Harendra locked himself up in a room. When he did not step out, the family started looking for him and he was found hanging. Harendra was rushed to a hospital where he was declared dead.

Following his death, neighbors alleged that Harendra died by suicide due to frequent altercations at home. His in-laws, however, accused his father and brother of murdering him.

Amid these allegations, a shocking video has emerged on social media. The clip shows Harendra's wife holding his legs as his daughters thrash him with a stick. He is seen screaming in pain. At one point, his young son tries to stop his sister, but she threatens to beat him up too. As he tries to break free, his wife holds him down again and the assault continues.

The viral video, which is dated February 1, has sparked a massive uproar with social media users demanding justice for the man.

Senior police officer Dipali Chandoriya said the body has been sent for autopsy to Gwalior Medical College and further action will be taken based on the report. "We got information that a man has died by suicide. A preliminary probe has pointed to family disputes. We have sent the body for post-mortem and we will probe all the facts that come to the fore," she said. The officer said they have taken note of the video and that the autopsy will confirm the cause of death.