Doctors Treat Patients Under Flashlights In UP Hospital, Officials Warned

Doctors at a hospital in Uttar Pradesh treat patients under flashlights. (Representational Image)

The doctors at a government-run hospital in Sambhal district of Uttar Pradesh treated patients under flashlights due to power cuts in the area.

While the doctors were treating the patients inside their dark cabin, the relatives and staff members were seen holding flashlights at the District Combined Hospital in Sambhal.

The patients said that the situation occurs often due to frequent power cuts and low voltage.

"The hospital does not have the basic amenities. There is no inverter to deal with power cuts. We have to suffer for hours without light. The administration should take steps to improve the situation and government should look into the matter," a patient, who has been admitted in the hospital for the past one week, told ANI on Saturday.

In contrast to patients' claim, the chief medical superintendent of the hospital, Dr AK Gupta, said that there was nothing to worry and everything is under control. He said that there was a power cut for an hour due to constant heavy rains in the area.

"On Friday, there was a power cut for an hour in the hospital due to heavy rains. We do not know why doctors started treating patients using flashlight. We are providing all the facilities. During the power cut, there was a journalist who clicked a picture to ruin the image of the hospital. There is nothing like this. It is all fake," Dr Gupta said.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Dipendra Kumar warned that strict action will be taken against the hospital administration if found guilty in the case.

"It is a very serious matter. There is risk involved in treating patients under flashlight. We will talk to the Chief Minister and resolve the issue at earliest," he said.

Get Breaking news, live coverage, and Latest News from India and around the world on NDTV.com. Catch all the Live TV action on NDTV 24x7 and NDTV India. Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram for latest news and live news updates.



Budget 2019: Find the latest news on ndtv.com/budget. Use the income tax calculator to learn about your tax liability