On Camera, Delhi Cop Kicks, Shoves Men Offering Namaz On Road, Suspended

A Delhi Police officer has been suspended, and faces disciplinary action, after he was seen kicking and assaulting a small group of men offering namaz, or Friday prayers, by the side of a busy road.

In a shocking 34-second video the officer - in-charge of a police post in Delhi's Inderlok area - is seen trying to disperse a few men praying near a mosque in the neighbourhood. In what seems like a sudden burst of rage, he kicks two men from behind; he even seems to strike the second on his neck.

In a second, and longer, video, the same cop is seen violently shoving the men who were praying.

"In the incident which happened today, the police post in-charge - who was seen in the video - has been suspended with immediate effect. Necessary disciplinary action is also being taken," MK Meena, the Deputy Commissioner of Police (Delhi North), was quoted by news agency PTI.

A departmental inquiry has also been initiated, police sources told NDTV.

In the videos the suspended policeman also gets into a fight with bystanders, and is assaulted himself.

Angry protesters later blocked the road to demand action against the cop.

Reports indicate the men were praying outside because the mosque was filled to capacity.

Security has been stepped up in the area to maintain law and order.

The Congress' Delhi unit has slammed Delhi Police over the "shameful" incident. "Very shameful! Delhi Police jawan kicking people offering namaz on the road. What could be more shameful...?"