Delhi Man Shot Dead In Front Of 5-Year-Old Son While Returning Home

A 40-year-old Delhi Transport Corporation employee was shot dead in front of his 5-year-old son in New Usmanpur area on Sunday night.

The incident took place at around 11:45 pm.

At the time of the incident, Akibuddin was on his way to home accompanied by his son and sister.

After seeing his father being shot multiple times by assailants, the son ran towards his home to inform the family about the tragic incident.

According to the family members, the five assailants were accompanied by their mother were waiting for Akibuddin in the locality.

Speaking to ANI, Akibuddin's sister Rehmat said, "As soon as we reached home, five men were standing outside our home waiting for us. Seeing my brother they started shooting at him. The mother of the assailants was also present at the time of the incident."

According to the investigation, it is believed that Akibuddin was attacked due to personal enmity as all accused are said to be known to the family.

Police has initiated a probe into the matter.

