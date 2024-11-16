Delhi Family Returning From Wedding Beaten Up Over 'Not Giving Way' In UP

The men who started the fight were later taken to the police station.

A family from Delhi was about to leave after attending a wedding in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat when it got involved in a road rage incident, which led to a full-blown fight. Upset over allegedly not being given way, three men in a car approached the vehicle in which the members of the family, including two women, were travelling, started an argument and then began throwing punches.

The incident, which took place on Tuesday, was captured on CCTV.

The video shows a black car standing still, with most of the family inside, when a white car comes from behind and stops beside it. Three men come out of the white car and aggressively approach a man and woman standing outside the other car.

The woman appears to try and reason with the men and defuse the situation, but the men in the white car begin assaulting members of the family, some of whom hit back. The women also get caught up in the fight, while still trying to stop it, and the men are seen grabbing each other's collars and raining punches.

In another incident of road rage in Uttar Pradesh's Mau district on Friday, a man returning home on his bike collided with another rider at an intersection, setting off an argument which resulted in a stabbing and a mob throwing stones.

With inputs from Vipin Solanki.