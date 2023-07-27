Dalit Man Shot Dead In UP After Complaining About Loud Music Near House

A Dalit man was killed and 3 of his family members were injured in UP, cops said. (Representational)

A Dalit man was killed and three of his family members were injured after being shot during an argument over playing vulgar music loudly in Gorakhpur district of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, police said.

The man was identified as Raj Kishore, 45, a resident of Rudauli village in the Badhalganj police station area of the district.

According to the police, Sunil Yadav was playing vulgar music loudly from his tractor near Kishore's house. When Kishore objected to this, Sunil Yadav called half a dozen men to the spot who attacked Kishore and his family members.

Kishore was allegedly shot dead by Sunil Yadav during the early hours of Wednesday, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Gaurav Grover said, adding three members of Kishore's family were injured in the attack.

An FIR has been lodged against seven persons, including Sunil Yadav, and all aspects of the case are being investigated, the police said.

The accused are on the run and police teams are trying to arrest them, they said.

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati targeted the state government over the killing.

"Another example of how high the morale of criminal elements is in UP was seen today in Rudauli...when a gang of illegal miners attacked a Dalit family, killed one person and injured many others. This is very sad and condemnable," she tweeted in Hindi. She also sought strict action against the accused.

