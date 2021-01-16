Crow Samples In UP's Muzaffarnagar Test Positive For Bird Flu

Samples taken from crows found dead in Muzaffarnagar tested positive for bird flu (Representational)

Samples taken from crows found dead recently in Muzaffarnagar have tested positive for bird flu, a senior scientist at Bareilly-based Indian Veterinary Research Institute (IVRI) said on Saturday.

We had received the samples from Muzaffarnagar and a report in this regard has been sent to the administration there, chief scientist and lab in-charge of IVRI, V K Gupta said.

Recently, samples taken from dead chicken in Puranpur, Pilibhit had also tested positive for avian influenza, he said.

Meanwhile, the new director of Central Avian Research Institute Bareilly, A K Tiwari, who joined work on Friday said all precautions are being taken in the institute.

All the scientists and employees have to wear PPE kits which have been made available to them, he said.