First Case Of Bird Flu Detected In Delhi Zoo

Delhi's National Zoological Park today confirmed the first case of Bird Flu. The samples taken from an Owl, that was found dead in the Zoo on Monday, has come out to be positive. The administration is currently carrying out the sanitisation work in the zoo.

"The zoo witnessed the death of a brown fish owl in its captivity. Its cloacal, tracheal and ocular swabs were sent to the animal husbandry unit of the Delhi government for serological examination," zoo Director Ramesh Pandey was quoted as saying by news agency Press Trust Of India.

Mr Pandey said that the samples were found positive for H5N8 avian influenza virus under real time RT-PCR test done by Bhopal's ICAR-National Institute of High Security Animal Disease (NIHSAD).

The first cases of Bird Flu were detected in Delhi on Monday when samples taken from crows and ducks at some of the parks and lakes had tested positive for the avian influenza.

Bird flu has been confirmed in 10 states, including Delhi, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, prompting culling of birds, and the centre summoning state officials to examine the availability of animal vaccines in the country.