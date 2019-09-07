Couple Set Selves On Fire In UP Police Station Alleging Inaction

Three police personnel had been suspended and charged after the incident at Surir police station. (File)

Ten days after a couple set themselves on fire inside a police station in Uttar Pradesh's Mathura leading to the husband's death, the wife too died due to injuries on Saturday, police said.

The couple had alleged inaction by police personnel on their complaint that some local strongmen were harassing them for control of their land. Three police personnel had been suspended and charged after the August 28 incident at Surir police station.

"While husband Jogender died due to burn injuries in Safdarjung Hospital, Delhi on September 1, his wife Chandravati, admitted in the same hospital, succumbed to burn injuries today," DSP Ankur Agrawal said.

He said sub-inspector Dharmendra Singh and constable Jagbir Singh donated blood on September 6 for Chandravati, but she could not be saved.

A reward of Rs 25,000 has been declared for the arrest of four absconding accused, while another has got bail.

The accused were forcing Jogender to give up some part of his land, according to police.

A fresh case against the five was registered including for criminal intimidation and abetting suicide on August 31.

Police have started proceedings for attachment of properties belonging to the accused, he said.

SHO Anup Saroj, sub inspector Deepak Nagar and sub inspector Sunil Kumar Singh were suspended and an FIR under Section 166 (public servant disobeying law) of the Indian Penal Code was also registered against them.

On the day of the incident, the couple had reached Surir police station in Mathura. After pouring kerosene on their bodies, they set themselves on fire there. A purported video of the incident surfaced on social media.

"The case was related to an August 23 incident in which an FIR with names of accused was registered. The couple claimed there was no action by the police," Mathura's Senior Superintendent of Police Shalabh Mathur had said.

