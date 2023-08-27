Couple, Minor Son Killed In Motorcycle-Car Collision In UP: Cops

The driver of the car escaped from the spot, police said. (Representational)

A man, his wife and their son were killed when their motorcycle collided head-on with a car on the Khatima-Panipat Highway on Sunday, police said.

The incident occurred near Titawi village. The victims were on their way to Shamli from Muzaffarnagar, police said.

Nishu (35), his wife Bina (32), and their son Arav (11) died in the accident, Station House Officer of Titawi police station Nemchand said.

The driver of the car escaped from the spot, police said, adding that the vehicle has been seized.

