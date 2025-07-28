2 Siblings, On Way To School, Killed After Cycle Gets Hit By Vehicle In UP: Cops

Two siblings on the way to school here on Monday died and a third child received critical injuries when their cycles was hit by an unknown vehicle, police said on Monday.

The incident occurred around 7.30 am near Silhari village when the three children were going to school on their bicycles, they said.

The district magistrate had ordered the schools in Budaun to remain closed from Saturday to Monday due to traffic diversions related to the Kanwar Yatra but some schools defied the order and remained open.

DM Avneesh Rai told PTI that the matter has come to his notice and he has ordered an inquiry.

"Strict action will be taken against schools violating the official orders," he said.

District Basic Education Officer (BSA) Virendra Singh said an investigation has been initiated and a clarification will be sought from the school management.

"The recognition status of the school will also be examined," Mr Singh added.

Additional Superintendent of Police (Rural) KK Saroj said Ankit (11) and Anshu (12), residents of Firozabad Narauta village that comes under the Zarifnagar police station limits, died in the accident.

Khushboo (12), also from the same village, was seriously injured and referred to the district hospital in Budaun after initial treatment at the Sahaswan community health centre (CHC), police said.

"The three children were on their way to Nahar Singh Inter College in Nagla Choi village when they were struck by an unknown vehicle near Silhari. The two siblings died on the spot and the third student was critically injured," ASP Saroj said, adding that legal proceedings, including post-mortem, are underway.

