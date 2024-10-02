Couple, 2 Sons Found Dead At Home In Nagpur, All Signed Suicide Note

Police have registered a case of accidental death (Representational photo)

A couple and their two sons were found dead at their home in Maharashtra's Nagpur district on Wednesday morning, with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide.

A purported suicide note found in the house pointed to the family being under stress due to the arrest of one of the sons in a fraud case, a Nagpur rural police official said.

Some neighbours noticed unusual silence at the family's residence at Mowad village and alerted police.

When the police broke open the house door, the four family members were found hanging from ceiling hooks, the official said.

They have been identified as retired teacher Vijay Madhukar Pachori (68), his wife Mala (55) and their sons Ganesh (38) and Deepak (36), the police official said.

A purported suicide note recovered from the premises indicated the family was under immense stress due to Ganesh's arrest earlier this year in a fraud case registered at Pandhurna police station in Madhya Pradesh, he said.

The note had signatures of the four family members, the official said.

The Narkhed police have registered a case of accidental death and are conducting further investigation into the matter, he added.