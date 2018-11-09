Couple, 2 Children Killed As Truck Overturns In Maharashtra

The truck was trying to overtake other vehicles at a high speed, lost balance and toppled, resulting in the four persons getting crushed by the falling sugar sacks.

Cities | | Updated: November 09, 2018 18:33 IST
The accident took place on Majalgaon-Parbhani highway yesterday afternoon. (Representational)

Mumbai: 

A couple and their two children travelling on a motorcycle were killed after a speeding sugar-laden truck toppled on them in Maharashtra's Beed district, police said today.

The accident took place on Majalgaon-Parbhani highway yesterday afternoon, an official said.

"The truck was trying to overtake other vehicles at high speed and lost balance and toppled, resulting in the four persons getting crushed by the falling sugar sacks," the official explained.

He identified the four as Dayanand Solnakhe (42), his wife Sangita (35), their children Prithviraj (12) and Rajnandini (10).

One more person, on another motorcycle, was injured in the accident police said, adding that truck driver Rupesh Yadav (30) was arrested under relevant sections of the IPC. 

BeedBeed accidentBeed road accident

