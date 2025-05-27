Advertisement
6 Killed As Truck Runs Over Them In Maharashtra: Cops

At around 8.30 pm, a car driven by Deepak Atkare of Gevrai climbed over the divider on a stretch of National Highway-52 near Gadhi village, about 100 km from here.

Read Time: 1 min
6 Killed As Truck Runs Over Them In Maharashtra: Cops
Efforts are underway to trace the driver of the truck, they said. (Representational)
Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

 A truck ran over six people who were removing a crashed vehicle from the road in Beed district of Maharashtra on Monday, officials said.

At around 8.30 pm, a car driven by Deepak Atkare of Gevrai climbed over the divider on a stretch of National Highway-52 near Gadhi village, about 100 km from here.

While some people were busy removing the car, a truck ran over them at around 11.30 pm, they said. Six of them died while one was injured, they added.

The dead were identified as Balu Atkare, Bhagwat Paralkar, Sachin Nannavre, Manoj Karande, Krushna Jadhav, and Deepak Surayya -- all residents of Georai in Beed, they said.

Efforts are underway to trace the driver of the truck, they said.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

