Declared Dead At Hospital, Newborn Starts Crying Right Before Burial

In a case of alleged medical negligence, a newborn declared dead by a government hospital in Maharashtra's Beed was found alive nearly 12 hours later, just moments before burial.

The incident took place at Swami Ramanand Tirtha Government Hospital in Ambajogai. According to the reports, a woman delivered a baby on the night of July 7 at the hospital. However, the doctors declared the newborn dead around 8:00 pm, after which the child's grandfather took the body to their village for burial.

The next morning, a pit was being dug for burial, but the spade was not found. In the meantime, the baby's grandmother insisted on seeing the child's face for one last time. When she unwrapped the cloth, the newborn suddenly started crying.

Following this, the family went back to the hospital, and the baby was immediately admitted for treatment. The child was found alive around 7:00 am on July 8, nearly 12 hours after being pronounced dead.

Meanwhile, the hospital said that the newborn showed no signs of life after birth and did not respond to treatment. Speaking with the reporters, Rajesh Kachre, Dean of Swami Ramanand Tirtha Hospital, said, "On July 7, a woman came to the hospital and the duration of her pregnancy was 27 weeks. There were complications in her pregnancy and her delivery happened on July 7 on at 7:00 pm. The weight of the baby boy was 900 grams. The baby was weak an underweight and didn't show any signs of life that are generally there in medical science. The baby didn't respond to any treatment and hence was declared dead. Next day, the family observed some restlessness in the baby and brought him to the hospital. The child is currently admitted. But to investigate why this incident happened, two investigation committees have been set up by the hospital administration. Action will be taken against those found guilty."

The newborn's grandfather accused the hospital of negligence. “I got a call from the hospital that the baby was born dead. I went to collect the baby the next day. I was digging a pit when my wife said she wanted to see the baby's face. When I removed the cloth, the baby was alive. This is the negligence of the hospital. This should not happen. If this happens, who knows how many living people will be declared dead," Sakharam Ghuge, the child's grandfather said.

The mother, Balika Ghughe, added, “The nurse said the baby was dead. But as we were going to bury him, he started crying.”

So far, the family has not filed a formal complaint, but has accused the attending doctor of negligence. In response, the hospital administration has ordered an internal inquiry following the incident.