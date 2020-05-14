Coronavirus Positive Woman Delivers Girl In Maharashtra

Coronavirus: The mother and the baby were kept in a separate area post delivery (File)

A 35-year-old woman, who tested positive for COVID-19, gave birth to a healthy girl at a hospital in Navi Mumbai, officials said.

The woman tested positive for the disease in the 36th week of her pregnancy and her treatment and delivery plans had to be chalked out meticulously by a multi-disciplinary COVID-19 task force team at a private hospital, they said.

"The patient was given treatment as per the health ministry guidelines and she responded well to it, Dr Farah Ingale, from the department of internal medicine at Vashi- based Hiranandani Hospital, said.

Later, a team of doctors took a unanimous decision to proceed with Cesarean Section delivery and the woman gave birth to a healthy girl, weighing three kg, on May 8, Dr Manjiri Mehta from the department of gynaecology and obstetrics said.

"The mother and the baby were kept in a separate area post delivery, so that we could closely monitor them. The COVID task force along with the gynaecology and paediatrics team counselled the family about post-natal care and home quarantine as per the guidelines, Dr Kumar Salvi from the paediatrics department said.

After the delivery, samples of both the mother and child were sent for tests which came out negative for coronavirus and they were discharged on Tuesday, the hospital authorities said in a release.

