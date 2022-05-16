Cop Suspended Over Discrepancy In Age Proof Submitted 23 Years Ago

The man recruited as a police sub-inspector and later promoted as inspector. (Representational)

A police inspector in Diu Union Territory has been suspended over alleged discrepancies in his age proof documents submitted at the time of his recruitment 23 years ago, an official said Monday.

The Union Territory's Deputy Inspector General Vikramjit Singh, in an order issued on May 14, placed Diu Police Station's inspector Pankesh Tandel under suspension pending department inquiry in view of this "serious allegation" made against him, the official said.

There was a complaint against Tandel that his date of birth was different in various documents which he had submitted for the job 23 years ago, Superintendent of Police, Diu, Anuj Kumar said.

He was then recruited as a police sub-inspector and later promoted as inspector.

"It is a matter of inquiry whether his documents are fake. To be on the safe side, we have taken the action against him. As soon as we get a clarity (in the matter), we will take appropriate action," Kumar said.

The order issued by the DIG barred the suspended officer from going out of the Diu police headquarters without obtaining prior permission.

The action has been taken against Tandel under provisions of the UT of Daman and Diu Police Subordinates Service (Discipline and Appeal) Rules, 2015, as per the order.

