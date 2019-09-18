Class 11 Student Allegedly Beaten With Iron Rods By Seniors In Odisha

The police have registered a First Information Report. (Representational)

A Class 11 student of a private residential college in Odisha's Sambalpur was allegedly thrashed by four seniors last week, the police said.

The family of the student has claimed that their son was beaten with steel rods and when he was admitted to a hospital they were not informed about his condition.

Superintendent of Police Vishal Singh said that it does not seem to be a case of ragging. "We are giving top priority to the case. We will take action against the culprits. It is a sensitive issue. We will cover all angles," he said.

An FIR has been registered and further investigation is underway.

