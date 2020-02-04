3 Suspected Coronavirus Patients Admitted To Jaipur Hospital

Three people approached the hospital separately with symptoms of the virus (Representational)

Three suspected coronavirus patients were admitted to Jaipur's Sawai Man Singh Hospital (SMS) on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, the test report of the four patients whose samples were collected on Monday in different districts is awaited.

"Three people approached the hospital separately with symptoms of the virus. They were admitted and blood samples were collected for testing," Dr DS Meena, superintendent of the hospital said. The test report is expected to be received on Wednesday.

The testing for coronavirus is being done at the microbiology lab of the SMS medical college in Jaipur.

The samples of four persons, one each in Jaipur, Sikar, Ajmer and Jhalawar, were collected on Monday after they approached hospitals with symptoms of coronavirus.