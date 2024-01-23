Chhattisgarh Teen Dies By Suicide, Was Allegedly Upset Over Test Result

The victim was a student of class 6 at a private school, said police. (Representational)

Apparently dejected due to a low score in a class test, a 13-year-old boy allegedly ended his life in Chhattisgarh's Korba district, police said on Tuesday.

The incident took place at Budhwari Basti under CSEB Police Chowki on late Monday evening, said an official.

The victim was identified as Shubhanshu Tekam, a student of class 6 at a private school, he added.

His mother found him hanging from the ceiling when she returned home, the official said, adding that police sent the body for an autopsy.

No suicide note was recovered but preliminary investigation suggested that the child was upset after getting his class test result, he said.

Further probe was underway.

