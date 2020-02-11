Case Against Madhya Pradesh Man For Giving Triple Talaq To Wife: Cops

The woman had filed a complaint and the probe is underway, the police said (Representational)

A 35-year-old man was charged for allegedly giving triple talaq to his wife over phone in Anuppur district, Madhya Pradesh, the police said on Tuesday.

A case was registered against Mohammed Ramzan under Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Act, 2019, which bans instant triple talaq, Bhalumada police station in-charge Ramnath Armo said.

According to complainant Afsana Bi (30), her husband said talaq (divorce) thrice to her over phone at around 5 pm on Sunday.

Afsana Bi had married Ramzan, a resident of Kholi village in Madhya Pradesh's Anuppur district, in April 2012 and the couple has a five-year-old daughter.

The complainant said her husband had started ill-treating her soon after their marriage and threw her out of his home three years ago, following which she has been staying with her mother and brother.

The woman had filed a complaint with the police on Monday and the probe is underway, Mr Armo said.

Under the law, the triple talaq can lead to a prison sentence of upto three years and a fine.