Case Against Executive Officer, Junior Engineer After Cow Dies In UP

The Executive Officer, VM Tripathi, and the JE, Moolchand, were charged after the cow was found dead at the state government-run shelter on Saturday, officials said.

Case Against Executive Officer, Junior Engineer After Cow Dies In UP

The case was registered under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act, police said

Muzaffarnagar:

The executive officer of the Muzaffarnagar nagar palika and a junior engineer of Bhokarhedi nagar panchayat have been charged for negligence of duty after a cow died at a newly constructed shelter allegedly due to cold, officials said on Sunday.

The Executive Officer, VM Tripathi, and the JE, Moolchand, were charged after the cow was found dead at the state government-run shelter on Saturday, the officials said.

The case was registered at New Mandi Police Station under the Prevention of Cruelty to Animal Act, they said.

Comments
Muzaffarnagarcow dies due to cold

Get Breaking News and Latest Updates from India and around the world on

Watch Live News:

nd-india
your daily newsletter
More News