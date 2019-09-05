Case Against 43 For Serving Biryani To Hindus In Uttar Pradesh

Police denied that biryani was served deliberately (Representational)

A case has been registered against 43 persons for serving 'Biryani' to Hindus at a community feast during a ''urs'' festival in Uttar Pradesh's Mahoba district, the police said on Thursday.

The feast was organised during the "urs" of Sheikh Peer Baba in Salat village in Charkhari area on August 31, they said.

The FIR was registered on Wednesday after intervention of BJP MLA Brijbhushan Rajpoot, who visited the area on Tuesday and some villagers raised the matter with him.

"The biryani was deliberately served to hurt the sentiments of Hindus. Strict action is needed in the matter," Mr Rajpoot told reporters.

Superintendent of Police Swami Nath said it was not true that people were deliberately served non-veg biryani.

"A probe is on in the matter. No arrests have so far been made," he said.

